BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $776,972.23 and approximately $1.85 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,652,949.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

