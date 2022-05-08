BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $434,752.08 and $24.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,640,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,233 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

