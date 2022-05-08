Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $156,944.49 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $156,944.49 and $160.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitgear has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,964,571.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

