Bitrue Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.05 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.67 or 1.00039934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029209 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

