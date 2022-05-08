BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.87 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Shares of BL opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

