Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $101.49. 5,945,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,423. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

