Blockzero Labs 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,874.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $68,874.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.72 or 1.00008444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

