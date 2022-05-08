Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 214,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 922,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.