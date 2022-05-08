Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

