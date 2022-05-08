BMO Capital Markets Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE X opened at C$133.47 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.43%.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.