BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

