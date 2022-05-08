BMO Capital Markets Trims Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price to $45.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.69.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.