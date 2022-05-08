BMO Capital Markets Trims First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

