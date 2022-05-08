BMO Capital Markets Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.