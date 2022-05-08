BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 77,754 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1,488.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Masimo worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

