BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.89 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,741 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

