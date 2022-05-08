BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $477.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.74 and a 200-day moving average of $492.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

