BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

HST opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

