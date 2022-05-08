BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

