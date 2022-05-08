BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 251,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 4.67% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

