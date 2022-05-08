BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 30,709 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $26,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

