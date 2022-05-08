BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 692,205 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

