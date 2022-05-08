BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €64.30 at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

