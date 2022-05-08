Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,320.27. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

