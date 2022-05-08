Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Cut by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,204 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.35 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

