BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

BP opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -23.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

