BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.