Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.1%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.15). Approximately 75,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 522,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £274.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.20.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

