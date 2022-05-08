Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $214,506.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

