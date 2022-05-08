Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 805,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.