Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,884. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 57.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

