Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

