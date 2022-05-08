Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.59 billion. Celanese reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,535. Celanese has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.33. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

