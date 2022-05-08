Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will report $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,041. The stock has a market cap of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

