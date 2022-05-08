Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NVCR opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in NovoCure by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 296,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

