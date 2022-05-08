Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

