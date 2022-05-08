Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

NYSE SMG traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.62. 536,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,745. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $247.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.