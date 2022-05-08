Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 6,886,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,099. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 550.38 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

