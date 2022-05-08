Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to report $90.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 325,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,625. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.