Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post $519.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $526.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. 1,478,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.