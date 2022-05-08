Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post $519.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $526.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. 1,478,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.