Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,196. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

