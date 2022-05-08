Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.38 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $748.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $777.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $841.14 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $905.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,003. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

