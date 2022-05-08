Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

SAND opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

