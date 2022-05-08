Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,109. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. TFI International has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

