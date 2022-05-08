Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $276.80

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.48.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday.
In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
