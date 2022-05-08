Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $276.80

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.