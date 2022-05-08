Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $63.29

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

Several brokerages have commented on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 427,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,958. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

