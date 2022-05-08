Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Target Price at $63.13

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.