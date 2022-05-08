Brokerages Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target at $124.00

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

