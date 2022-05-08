Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $47.33

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cowen by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 401,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,372. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

