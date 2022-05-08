Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) PT at GBX 290.50

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.50 ($3.63).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.51) to GBX 163 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($53,491.27).

ROO traded up GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 98.30 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,353,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.04. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

